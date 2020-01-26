Nashua man charged with endangering welfare of a child

MERRIMACK — A Nashua man wanted on a warrant charging him with endangering the welfare of a child has turned himself in, police said Sunday.
Erik Jeffrey, 35, is accused of kicking a juvenile inside a home in Merrimack in November, police said in a news release dated Friday.
According to the release, police who responded to a domestic disturbance call on Nov. 23 learned that Jeffrey had become involved in an argument with a relative. Police investigated the disturbance and were granted an arrest warrant for Jeffrey on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
After turning himself in, Jeffrey was released on personal-recognizance bail, police said. He is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit District Court in Merrimack on Tuesday, according to the release.