MERRIMACK — A Nashua man wanted on a warrant charging him with endangering the welfare of a child has turned himself in, police said Sunday.

Nashua man charged with endangering welfare of a child

ERIK JEFFREY

Erik Jeffrey, 35, is accused of kicking a juvenile inside a home in Merrimack in November, police said in a news release dated Friday.

According to the release, police who responded to a domestic disturbance call on Nov. 23 learned that Jeffrey had become involved in an argument with a relative. Police investigated the disturbance and were granted an arrest warrant for Jeffrey on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

After turning himself in, Jeffrey was released on personal-recognizance bail, police said. He is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit District Court in Merrimack on Tuesday, according to the release.

Sunday, January 26, 2020
Saturday, January 25, 2020