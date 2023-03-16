Nashua man charged with felony stalking Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Mar 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man faces a felony stalking charge after police say he violated a protective order.Jonathan Sturtevant, 33, was arrested for domestic violence stalking, subsequent offense, according to a news release.Police on Wednesday received a report that Sturtevant had communicated with a woman acquaintance despite a restraining order barring him from doing so.Investigators learned that Sturtevant had two prior convictions related to stalking, which elevated the offense to a felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison, officials said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Bay State man charged in 2021 assault DCYF, advocates oppose sweeping changes for new juvenile treatment center Sununu asks Biden to let state assist at northern border Romanian court denies Andrew Tate's request to be released on bail Laconia man arrested after live pipe bombs found under neighbor's porch {{title}} Most Popular Former bouncer from Exeter tackles attacker on flight Nashua woman charged with stealing from elderly relative Tractor-trailer driver charged with DWI on I-89 Hill habitual offender in custody after fleeing state police on Route 3A Laconia man arrested after live pipe bombs found under neighbor's porch Wilton man charged with burglary after allegedly stealing items from Maine cottage, shed Tenement neighbors had tempestuous relationship before fatal shooting, witness testifies 10 students charged in connection with fight following basketball game between North, Memorial Seabrook woman charged with drug trafficking after found asleep in car Bay State man charged in 2021 assault Request News Coverage