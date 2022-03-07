A Nashua man is facing assault charges after police allege he hit a man with a gun during a fight early Monday on Lake Street, officials said.

Around 3:25 a.m. Monday, Nashua police responded to a Lake Street residence to investigate a report of a male attempting to steal parts from a parked motor vehicle, officials said.

According to police, officers determined that prior to their arrival the man was approached by an individual identified as Todd Bulliner, 38, of Nashua.

“During the course of the encounter, Bulliner fired a single gunshot,” Nashua police said in a release.

A fight ensued and the male sustained a laceration to his head caused by being struck by the firearm Bulliner had in his possession, Nashua police said.

Bulliner was charged with second-degree assault and reckless conduct.

No damage or injuries were reported as a result of the gunshot.

Bulliner was released on bail pending his arraignment at this Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District.