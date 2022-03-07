Nashua man charged with firing gun, assaulting man on Lake St. By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Todd Bulliner Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man is facing assault charges after police allege he hit a man with a gun during a fight early Monday on Lake Street, officials said.Around 3:25 a.m. Monday, Nashua police responded to a Lake Street residence to investigate a report of a male attempting to steal parts from a parked motor vehicle, officials said.According to police, officers determined that prior to their arrival the man was approached by an individual identified as Todd Bulliner, 38, of Nashua.“During the course of the encounter, Bulliner fired a single gunshot,” Nashua police said in a release.A fight ensued and the male sustained a laceration to his head caused by being struck by the firearm Bulliner had in his possession, Nashua police said.Bulliner was charged with second-degree assault and reckless conduct.No damage or injuries were reported as a result of the gunshot.Bulliner was released on bail pending his arraignment at this Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua man charged with firing gun, assaulting man on Lake St. City Matters: Victim in YDC probe faces prison for ... smoking marijuana Arson charges for Berlin man +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester drug dealer faces life in prison in latest round of charges Police: Manchester man robs woman, drives her around in stolen car Treehouse murder trial: Julia Enright sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Brandon Chicklis Whereabouts of accused killer Wendell Noyes is guarded in secrecy Police arrest mom of kids found in home with needles Jonathan Lind, boyfriend of Julia Enright, arraigned on charges of helping dispose body of Brandon Chicklis, lying about it to police and jurors Berlin prison still waiting for disgraced Fall River, Mass. mayor Police: Rumney man shot another man during argument outside post office Prosecutor won't discuss DCYF report in Harmony Montgomery case NH man among three charged after neighbor’s dog killed; neighbors say ducks were attacked Request News Coverage