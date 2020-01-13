NASHUA -- A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday morning at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Nashua after state police said he presented a fake driver's license.
Julio Garcia Diaz of Nashua was charged with tampering with public or private records.
"Diaz presented an application for driver’s license along with a Puerto Rican driver’s license to the clerks that both displayed indicators of potential fraud," state police said in a news release. "Troopers ultimately learned that Diaz had not held a valid license since 2010 and that the license presented was fraudulent."
Diaz was arrested without incident, state police said. He is to appear in Nashua District Court on March 4.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Aaron Richards at (603) 223-8778 or by email at Aaron.Richards@dos.nh.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.