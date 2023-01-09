Nashua man faces domestic violence charges Staff Report Jan 9, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked another man and threatened a woman with a kitchen knife, Nashua police said Monday.Jesse Bridger, 36, is charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and simple assault-domestic violence.Police said Bridger knew the man he strangled. Authorities didn’t say whether Bridger knew the woman involved but said it happened inside a residence.Bridger was being held at the Valley Street jail in Manchester. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Telehealth brings expert sexual assault exams to rural patients +3 Officers involved in teen's fatal shooting identified Ashli Babbitt's mother arrested by police on Capitol riot anniversary Review of Jan. 6 cases finds judges give harsh lectures, lighter sentences Appeals court strikes down ban on 'bump stocks' +2 Laconia man sentenced for providing fatal dose of fentanyl Load more {{title}} Most Popular Laconia man sentenced for providing fatal dose of fentanyl NH man with a knife fatally shot by police in Gilford home Trial starts for former Salem police captain accused of tax evasion in his gun sale side business Homeless man charged after two stabbed in New Year's Eve fight outside Manchester shelter Of 15 suspended Mass. police officers, most face serious charges Officers involved in teen's fatal shooting identified Woman accused of leaving newborn baby in tent out on bail Ashli Babbitt's mother arrested by police on Capitol riot anniversary Enfield driver crashes after police pursuit through six communities Masked man walked past Idaho victims' roommate on night of murders Request News Coverage