HUDSON -- A motor vehicle stop from December has resulted in the arrest of its driver a month and a half later following the execution of a search warrant.
Police said in a press release that on Dec. 27, 2019, a vehicle was stopped on Central Street near Hudson Park Drive.
"(The officer) stopped the car because the cruiser’s Mobile Data Terminal showed that the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license," the release said.
The driver, identified as Kyle Barka, 27, of Nashua, was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license with prior convictions, driving while suspended for DWI and driving without providing proof of insurance.
At the time, Barka was released on personal recognizance bail. However, his vehicle was seized pending a search warrant. Once the warrant was executed, police issued an arrest warrant for possession of controlled drugs, a Class B felony.
On Monday, Hudson police took Barka into custody on the possession warrant. He was given a court date of Feb. 20 at the Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua.
Barka was released into the custody of the Nashua Police Department, which had an arrest warrant for him for theft.