NASHUA -- More than a decade after he pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary charges and served prison time in connection with his role in a violent home invasion, Marques Stanford of Nashua has been arrested again, this time for allegedly attacking a man while trying to take possession of the man's car keys and hunting him down in a corner market while brandishing a large knife, according to police.

His arrest this week on six charges -- robbery, criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon, Class B felonies, and three counts of simple assault, Class A misdemeanors -- is the fifth Superior Court case opened in Stanford's name over the past 13 years, according to his case summary on file in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.