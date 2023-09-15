NASHUA -- More than a decade after he pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary charges and served prison time in connection with his role in a violent home invasion, Marques Stanford of Nashua has been arrested again, this time for allegedly attacking a man while trying to take possession of the man's car keys and hunting him down in a corner market while brandishing a large knife, according to police.
His arrest this week on six charges -- robbery, criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon, Class B felonies, and three counts of simple assault, Class A misdemeanors -- is the fifth Superior Court case opened in Stanford's name over the past 13 years, according to his case summary on file in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.
Police said in their reports that officers were called around midday Tuesday to the Temple Street Market, 59 Temple St., where a man told them that another man he knew as Stanford had just attempted to steal his car keys from him.
Earlier, he told police, he was driving on nearby Spring Street when he saw Stanford, who got into the man's car.
The two drove around briefly, but, the victim told police, Stanford was allegedly drinking alcohol and was becoming more and more hostile.
When the man pulled over on Temple Street to kick Stanford out of his car, Stanford allegedly tried to grab the man's keys and allegedly told him he was taking the keys.
The man fled on foot with Stanford in pursuit, according to police. He caught up a couple of times, allegedly punching the man in the head and then in the face before the man ran into the market and, police said, barricaded himself in the stock room.
Stanford allegedly went into the store and began pacing around armed with what police described as "a large knife," while "requesting to know the whereabouts" of the alleged victim.
Although Stanford had fled the area before police arrived, officers located him a short time later and took him into custody.
Stanford was arraigned on the current charges Wednesday and ordered held on preventive detention. He is next due in court on Nov. 16.