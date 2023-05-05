NASHUA -- A five-month investigation into Nashua resident Christopher Danieli's alleged drug possession and dealing operation culminated Thursday in the arrest of the 49-year-old Danieli, who was charged with 10 offenses then jailed pending arraignment.

Indications are that Danieli waived that arraignment, which was to have taken place Friday. Instead, according to his case summary, he requested a bail hearing, which Judge Jacalyn Colburn scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court - South.

Dean Shalhoup can be reached at deanshalhoup@gmail.com.