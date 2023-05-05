NASHUA -- A five-month investigation into Nashua resident Christopher Danieli's alleged drug possession and dealing operation culminated Thursday in the arrest of the 49-year-old Danieli, who was charged with 10 offenses then jailed pending arraignment.
Indications are that Danieli waived that arraignment, which was to have taken place Friday. Instead, according to his case summary, he requested a bail hearing, which Judge Jacalyn Colburn scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court - South.
The charges, all felonies, filed against Danieli include six counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute (heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, buprenorphine/Naloxone, Clonazepam, and psilocybin mushrooms); two counts of convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; and one count each of sale of a controlled drug (crack cocaine); and maintaining a common nuisance.
Police said members of the department's Narcotics Intelligence Division launched an investigation in December into Danieli for alleged narcotics sales.
Based on information developed during the investigation, detectives sought, and were granted, a warrant for Danieli's arrest, along with a warrant to search his residence.
Taking part in the investigation and eventual arrest of Danieli were members of the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, its Problem Oriented Policing Unit, its Unmanned Aerial Support Unit (drones), and members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents are urged to contact the department's Narcotics Hotline at 594-3597 with any information regarding illegal drug activity. Anyone with any information on this case can contact the department's Crime Line at 589-1665.