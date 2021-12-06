Nashua man facing charges in alleged hammer attack By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Dec 6, 2021 Dec 6, 2021 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Dakota GladstoneCourtesy Nashua Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Nashua man is facing assault charges in connection with a hammer attack that left another man seriously injured, police said.Dakota Gladstone, 23, of Nashua, was arrested Sunday on three counts of first-degree assault, a class A felony, and convicted felons, a class B felony, according to Nashua police.Nashua police responding to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 23 found a man suffering from severe head trauma, officials said.The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.Police say a subsequent investigation determined that Gladstone, a convicted felon, allegedly caused the injuries with a hammer.Gladstone was released on $1,000 bail, and will appear in court at a later date.The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Robbery suspect killed in shootout escaped New Hampshire state prison 2 years ago Drugs, guns and money seized in Manchester SWAT raid NH men, both 29, jailed for beating of 65-year-old searching for dog startled by fireworks Mass. man clocked driving 114-mph on I95 assaults cops, charged with DWI Long sentence, large debt for NH man who put razor blades in Hannaford pizza dough 26-year-old in mental health crisis shot and injured by state trooper Bedford woman charged after police find mother's body Man charged in connection to fatal gunshot wound in Derry One killed, one injured in Greenville crash Confrontation between women leads to shooting in Manchester Request News Coverage