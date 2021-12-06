A Nashua man is facing assault charges in connection with a hammer attack that left another man seriously injured, police said.

Dakota Gladstone, 23, of Nashua, was arrested Sunday on three counts of first-degree assault, a class A felony, and convicted felons, a class B felony, according to Nashua police.

Nashua police responding to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 23 found a man suffering from severe head trauma, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a subsequent investigation determined that Gladstone, a convicted felon, allegedly caused the injuries with a hammer.

Gladstone was released on $1,000 bail, and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.