A Nashua man is facing charges of drugged driving and drug possession after Windham police claim they found him asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped on a busy road during rush hour Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Windham police responded to Indian Rock Road for a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the travel lane, with the driver asleep behind the wheel.
Upon arrival, officers reported finding a man identified as Troy Call, 56, of Nashua “asleep behind the wheel,” Windham police said in a news release.
Call allegedly showed signs of impairment and “admitted to smoking crack cocaine” prior to speaking with Windham officers.
“Call still had a crack pipe in his hand while speaking with officers,” Windham police said in a news release.
Officers performed standardized field sobriety tests, police said, and Call was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Windham police said in Call’s vehicle officers located three large baggies containing a substance officials believe to be fentanyl, and a small quantity of a substance police believe is crack cocaine.
Additional charges have been filed for the possession of crack cocaine, possession of fentanyl and transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.
Call was released on personal recognizance bail, and is scheduled for arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court on Dec. 1.