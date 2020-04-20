CONCORD -- A Nashua man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for dealing fentanyl and crack cocaine, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
Anthony Nieves, 26, of Nashua was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord to 48 months in federal prison, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray said in a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, in May 2019 an undercover officer made controlled purchases of fentanyl and crack cocaine from Nieves and a co-defendant, Yheresis Millan, on two separate occasions. Both transactions took place in Nashua.
Nieves previously pleaded guilty on Jan. 3. Millan also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.
“Drug dealers cause serious damage to the communities where they do business,” said Murray in a statement. “Through Operation S.O.S., we are working closely with the Nashua Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate the traffickers who sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs in Hillsborough County. By taking these dangerous drug dealers off the street, we will improve public health and safety in the Granite State.”