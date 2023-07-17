Shawn Soucy

A Gate City man was sentenced in federal court to seven years in prison for attempting to rob Bank of America and East Hollis Variety in Nashua, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Shawn Soucy, 53, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Landya McCafferty to 89 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement.