A Gate City man was sentenced in federal court to seven years in prison for attempting to rob Bank of America and East Hollis Variety in Nashua, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
Shawn Soucy, 53, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Landya McCafferty to 89 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement.
On March 9, Soucy pleaded guilty to attempted bank robbery and interference with commerce by threats or violence.
“People who threaten others and attempt to steal from businesses in our communities will be held accountable and significantly punished for their crimes,” said Young in a statement. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office prioritizes working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe. No one should have to go to work and have their safety and security jeopardized by another person.”
On Jan. 18, 2022, prosecutors say Soucy entered Bank of America and threatened to shoot the teller if that individual did not give him money, before heading to East Hollis Variety, where he held his hand in the shape of a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
He did not take any money from either establishment, officials said.
“Shawn Soucy is a dangerous criminal who threatened innocent victims, bank tellers and bystanders, during the commission of his violent crimes,” Christopher DiMenna, acting special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement. “This case should be a warning to others that if you commit a bank robbery or any other violent crime in New Hampshire, you will face serious consequences.”