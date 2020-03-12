A Nashua man is reserving the right to claim insanity for a 2017 murder in the Gate City.
Devin Tappan, 32, will face trial on June 16 for the alleged murder of Javier Rivera Afanador.
According to newly filed court documents at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, Tappan “may rely on the defense of insanity at trial in these matters,” wrote Paul Borchardt, public defender.
Last year, Borchardt filed a separate notice of defense in Tappan’s murder case, meaning his client now has the right to either claim that he was acting in self defense, or claim that he was insane at the time of murder. Competency issues previously stalled the murder case, and results from a previous competency evaluation have been sealed, according to court records.
Tappan was previously indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury on two alternate counts of second-degree murder for the death of Afanador. Tappan, formerly of 32 Kinsley St., Apt. 1, was arrested shortly after the Jan. 6, 2017, murder and has been held without bail ever since; police said earlier that Tappan allegedly struck Afanador in the head with a hand-held weight repeatedly.
A plea has not yet been made in the case; the deadline for a plea deal is May 29, according to court documents. “ … The mental health records in this case are voluminous. Devin Tappan’s prior mental health records, his previous competency evaluations and orders and the records from his current commitment to the (State Psychiatric Unit) total almost 2,000 pages,” say court documents, adding Tappan was originally found incompetent in the summer of 2017.
Jury selection has tentatively been set for June 15, with the trial starting on June 16. A police affidavit detailing the murder of Afanador, 45, previously of 32 Kinsley St., Apt. 8, has been sealed at the courthouse, and authorities have refused to comment on the relationship between the two men who lived in the same apartment building but occupied different units.
“Devin’s position is that he is competent and wants the dispute over his competency ended as soon as possible,” Borchardt wrote in previous court records. Aside from the second-degree murder charges, Tappan is also facing separate charges of theft by unauthorized taking, resisting arrest, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, simple assault and breach of bail.