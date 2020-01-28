NASHUA -- A city man is facing new charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly stabbing a person multiple times last fall.
Hector Manuel Olivo Quintero, 28, of 82.5 W. Hollis St., was originally charged with nine counts of first-degree assault, as well as charges of falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct, for the Nov. 18, 2019 attack.
However, a Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury has now indicted Quintero with an additional charge of attempted murder.
According to newly filed court documents, Quintero is accused of stabbing the man and causing lacerations to the man's arm, chest, hands, thigh, neck, shoulder, head and face.
Police were called to a Hanover Street residence about 9:22 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2019, for a report of an assault involving a knife, police said earlier.
“Officers located an adult male victim on scene suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” Capt. Kerry Baxter of the Nashua Police Department said at the time. “The victim was transported to and treated at a local hospital.”
Police said the injured man, who survived the attack, knew his assailant, who allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.
“He placed several items of clothing and a knife handle inside a bag which he placed in a trash can,” state court records, saying that Quintero attempted to impair the investigation by allegedly hiding evidence of the crime.
He is also accused of reckless conduct for allegedly swinging the knife repeatedly while in close proximity to the victim.
If convicted of attempted murder, Quintero could face up to life in prison.