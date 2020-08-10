A Nashua man with a history of mental illness will spend at least the next five years in the state's secure psychiatric unit after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Javier Rivera Afanador.
On Monday, Devin Tappan, 33, was sentenced for Afanador’s murder at an apartment at 32 Kinsley St. in Nashua on Jan. 6, 2017.
According to Susan Morrell, senior assistant attorney general, Tappan’s cousin told authorities that Tappan visited her shortly after the murder and did not appear to be himself, adding he was likely high on methamphetamine for days. Tappan told his cousin that he had been in a fight with a man who asked to buy drugs, but the fight escalated and Tappan said he hit the man with a dumbbell weight and thought the person might now be dead.
Another witness told police that later that day, Tappan appeared to be mentally challenged and lost when he took a knife and cut his own arm and neck, according to Morrell.
“The defendant has had numerous prior hospitalizations for mental illness,” she said. Tappan said he was suffering from delusions and possible auditory hallucinations at the time he killed Afanador, telling police that he had supernatural powers and could hear thoughts. He told authorities that he killed Afanador, 45, because “he had termites in his brain” and that Afanador “made a move on his girl,” even though there were no girls involved. Tappan was ultimately diagnosed with schizophrenia, said Morrell.
An autopsy revealed that Afanador suffered abrasions to his hand, hip and shoulder, and severe contusions on his neck, head and face consistent with multiple blows from a blunt object, Morrell said. Blood was found on a handheld weight and on Tappan’s clothes that connected him to the crime scene, according to Morrell.
Tappan has been treated for mental illness since the age of seven and was first committed to a mental health facility at 12 years old, she added.
Attorney Paul Borchardt said Tappan’s brain has been torturing his client for years, adding the effects of mental illness have been great on Tappan.
“This causes him considerable pain,” said Borchardt, who said it may take a long time to find the appropriate treatment for Tappan. “I really hope he gets the treatment he needs."
Judge Charles Temple of Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua accepted Tappan’s plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and committed him to at least five years in the NH State Prison for Men's Secure Psychiatric Unit. The commitment, according to Temple, will be reviewed by the court every five years.
Temple said Tappan's commitment could be renewed every five years, potentially for the rest of his life, if it is determined that his mental health remains unchanged and he is a danger to himself or others. Temple also said there is a possibility that Tappan could eventually be conditionally discharged with supervision.