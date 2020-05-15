Friday morning SWAT raids by police in Manchester and Nashua resulted in the arrests of three people and the seizure of large quantities of hard drugs, more than $10,000 in cash and two guns, Manchester police announced.
The raid in Manchester took place shortly after 6 a.m. at a 25-unit triple-decker apartment complex at the corner of Chestnut and Pennacook streets. Residents said they were awakened by a flash-bang device at 51 Pennacook St., second floor. The Nashua raid followed at the Extended Stay America hotel, 2000 Southwood Drive, Room 227.
The raids capped a lengthy investigation by Manchester and Nashua police.
Manchester police arrested Gabriel Rivera, 39, and Manuel Balestier, 20. Balestier was wanted on a warrant for robbery.
Nashua police located Ramon Guerrero, 37, at the hotel. He was a resident of the Pennacook Street apartment, Manchester police said.
Manchester police said large amounts of heroin/fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone pills were found in both locations. Two guns were seized from the Pennacook Street apartment.
Guerrero and Rivera were charged with sale of a controlled drug.
Rivera faces two charges of possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession. Police charged Guerrero with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute. He is placed on a hold from federal parole officials.