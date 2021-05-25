With racist and anti-Semitic graffiti appearing throughout various locations in the Gate City, Mayor Jim Donchess says hateful acts do not represent who Nashua is, or what it wants to be.
A mural along the Nashua Rail Trail was vandalized last week by a neo-Nazi group identified in its tagging as NSC-New England. The same group has been tagging other surfaces in the city as well with stencils that state, “Join Your Local Anti-Antifa Crew. NSC-New England,” and “Keep New England White.”
“Nashua is opposed to these hateful and racist acts. Nashua is a welcoming city, where anyone can live and share in our community, no matter the color of their skin,” Donchess said in a statement.
An image of one of the graffiti marks in Nashua was posted on Twitter last week by state Rep. Manny Espitia (D-Nashua); the tagging read, “Keep New England White” and “Death to Israel.”
“For folks who think we live in a ‘color blind society,’ you’re absolutely wrong. This was done in my district and in mostly Latino neighborhood. Don’t ever tell me that racism doesn’t exist in NH,” posted Espitia.
After Espitia called out NSC-New England, a post on the group’s Telegram social media page said Espitia “had no right to be here,” adding “Anyone with a name like ‘Manny Espitia,’ State Rep or not, has no moral right to throw shade at any true (White) Nationalist New Hampshirite.” The post went on to state that, “The days of these types trampling on New England are coming to an end.”
Donchess said he stands in strong support of Espitia.
“We condemn the words and actions of this group and others like it. We will not tolerate threats made toward anyone in our community,” said Donchess. “Every member of our community deserves the right to feel safe in our city, and to be treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve. These hateful acts do not represent who Nashua is, or who we want to be.”
Espitia said Tuesday that he does not want to give these white nationalist groups any attention, but at the same time he will not tone down his message against hate and against racism.
After learning of the personal attack against him on Telegram, Espitia acknowledged that he was perturbed. “I am not going to lie, a little bit of fear, too, but I think that is what they are going for. It was tough,” he admitted.
Capt. Craig Allard of the Nashua Police Department said he has a detective investigating the situation.
There is a possibility that future criminal mischief charges or charges of vandalism could be brought forward, said Allard. City police are also working with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office to evaluate the potential for any hate-based criminal charges, he added.
The racist graffiti is not new to the city, but Allard said there has been a slight uptick in the postings.
“There is this thought here that this stuff doesn’t happen in New Hampshire and that we stay above the fray. I think we need to be vigilant because this can happen here and when it does happen we have to call it out,” said Espitia.
He praised Alderman Tom Lopez, who noticed the tagging on the downtown mural and worked to remove it immediately last week.
A grassroots initiative is underway to organize a New Hampshire Stands Against Hate rally for 6:30 p.m. June 2 at Greeley Park. Espitia says he was invited to attend and plans to be there.
“It will be a good show of solidarity,” he said. “I can’t live my life in fear. I have to just keep pushing forward.”