The murder trial for a Nashua man set to take place next week has been canceled and a plea agreement has been reached in the case.
Jury selection for Devin Tappan, 32, would have started Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, however court documents indicate that a plea and sentencing will now be considered by a judge in August.
Tappan was previously indicted by a grand jury on two alternate counts of second-degree murder for the death of Javier Rivera Afanador.
Tappan, formerly of 32 Kinsley St., Apt. 1, was arrested shortly after the Jan. 6, 2017 murder and has been held without bail ever since; police said earlier that Tappan allegedly struck Afanador in the head with a hand-held weight repeatedly.
A police affidavit detailing the murder of Afanador, 45, previously of 32 Kinsley St., Apt. 8, has been sealed at the courthouse, and authorities have refused to comment on the relationship between the two men, who lived in the same apartment building but occupied different units.
Two months ago, Tappan filed a notice of intent to plead not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder. However, just hours after entering the plea, Tappan’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw the notice of intent to plead.
“ … The mental health records in this case are voluminous. Devin Tappan’s prior mental health records, his previous competency evaluations and orders and the records from his current commitment to the (State Psychiatric Unit) total almost 2,000 pages,” state court documents, adding Tappan was originally found incompetent in the summer of 2017.
According to newly filed court documents, a plea and sentencing hearing has now been scheduled for Aug. 10, which may be held via WebEx depending on the COVID-19 situation.
Aside from the second-degree murder charges, Tappan is also facing separate charges of theft by unauthorized taking, resisting arrest, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, simple assault and breach of bail.
Throughout the past several months, Tappan has reserved the right to claim insanity for the 2017 murder in the Gate City, as well as the right to argue that he was acting in self-defense, according to court records.