The city of Nashua has been the victim of a fraudulent scheme involving a $41,000 payment that never made its way to the intended vendor, officials said.
“We paid for service that was provided and the vendor indicates they never received it and the money seems like it may have been diverted to some scam perpetrator,” said Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city.
The city was billed $41,000 from a vendor in Massachusetts for work it completed to relocate the city’s public health department from its building at 18 Mulberry St. to the Landmark Building at 142 Main St.
The temporary move was necessary to allow for renovations to take place at the public health department’s home site. Although the city did not name the vendor it contracted with to provide the moving services, city records indicate that a contract for $39,547.50 was signed with Sterling Corporation of Massachusetts, and that the funds were available through the CARES Act via the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
Mayor Jim Donchess said it appears that the vendor’s computer system was hacked and that an email address was altered by one character in order to access their accounting system.
The hacker then changed the bank to which they were seeking to have the ACH (automated clearing house) transfer completed and the city’s accounts payable division unknowingly made the transfer to the fraudulent vendor in the amount of $41,000, said Donchess.
“Now the city is not out the money at this point because, again, we are still investigating,” he said.
Bolton acknowledged that the bank transfer did go through and that the actual vendor never received payment. He said the city is unable to reverse the transfer.
Police have been notified and Bolton said he is unsure whether they will be able to track down the party responsible for the scam. It is still unclear where the money is at this time, he added.
City representatives are in discussions with the vendor about the $41,000 payment.
“We are in no hurry to pay again until we get all of the information,” said Bolton.
He said measures have been put in place to try and prevent this type of fraud from happening again to the city.
Nashua does have insurance for cyber fraud, however a high, $100,000 deductible would be necessary to file a claim, said city officials.
It is possible that if the vendor’s computer security was more robust, it could possibly have prevented this situation from happening, said Bolton, noting the city has used this moving company in the past without issue.
“This is not a final determination or a final report,” Donchess told the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday while sharing details about the scheme, adding he will keep city officials updated as the investigation progresses.