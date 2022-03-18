The arrest last week of a Nashua man for possessing child sexual abuse images was even more shocking because of his profession.
Stephen R. Bates, 46, is a man of the cloth, the pastor of Bible Baptist Church. Authorities say he was using a computer in the church parsonage to access images of children performing sexual acts, according to an affidavit filed in the criminal case against him.
Lt. Eric Kinsman, commander of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said it’s natural for people to “pigeonhole” what sort of person commits such terrible crimes. But the reality is that those who traffic in child sexual abuse material (CSAM) come from “all walks of life,” he said.
“We’ve come across people who are very, very successful in corporate America with, on its surface, very perfect lives. They’ve got the two perfect cars in their driveway and kids in private school, living in a huge house in a very nice, affluent neighborhood,” he said.
“These crimes do not discriminate. At the end of the day, they affect and involve people from a lot of different profiles.”
According to the affidavit by Nashua Detective Adam Rayho, Bates had two USB flash drives in his pants pocket when investigators executed a search warrant at the parsonage on the morning of March 15. Court records describe disturbing videos on those devices that depict children as young as 13 engaging in sexual acts.
The affidavit notes that multiple electronic devices were also seized from the church parsonage and a forensic examination will be conducted on those devices.
The investigation that led to Bates’ arrest spanned six years and four states. State and federal law enforcement agencies linked the church IP address to investigations into CSAM and child exploitation.
Investigators had interviewed Bates in 2017 and again in 2019, when Bates consented to a search of a computer at the church. He also provided the names of people affiliated with the church in areas such as information technology, security and online advertising, but the information did not produce any leads and no evidence was found, court records state.
By last summer, investigators were closing in. In August, officers from Nashua police and Homeland Security Investigations again spoke with Bates, but he denied ever looking at child pornography, or having any knowledge of certain apps or sites.
The pastor allowed investigators to search the church but not the parsonage, according to the affidavit. He did allow investigators to search his phone and a church computer.
That same month, agents spoke with church deacons. “This was the first time the Deacons had heard of the investigation,” the affidavit states.
In February, Detective Rayno began conversing with an individual about sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child sexual abuse images.
“Based on the aforementioned information it was believed multiple accounts, all belonging to Pastor Bates, have been involved in the possession, distribution and manufacturing of child sexual abuse material since 2016,” the affidavit states.
Bates, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds, was charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, each a Class A felony punishable by 7½ to 15 years in state prison.
Bates was released on $3,000 cash bail. In his bail order, Bates was ordered not to use any computer or to access the internet for any reason, including browsing, email, gaming or social media. And he is barred from any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.
The morning of March 15, officers brought along Niko, a dog specially trained to detect electronic storage devices, when they executed the search warrant at the Nashua parsonage. His handler is Matt Fleming from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who assists ICAC in such investigations.
Niko is an important part of executing search warrants, Kinsman said, just by his very presence. “There certainly have been times in the past when suspects have been thinking they’re savvy or can pull the wool over our eyes,” he said. “It’s one thing when we’re walking in. But Matt comes walking in with a dog with a vest that says ‘electronic storage detection’…”
By their very nature, CSAM crimes are hidden in the darkest places on the internet, Kinsman said. When he does public presentations, he said, “We actually have to convince folks this is a crime that’s prevalent in our community because people aren’t aware of it. When I give them statistics and numbers, they’re literally shocked.”
In January alone, ICAC received 189 cyber tips about CSAM. “We ended 2021 with 1,107 cyber tips for the year,” Kinsman said.
Finding out that their pastor allegedly was involved in such a terrible crime, Kinsman said, must be “devastating” for his congregation: “We literally put our faith in this man as a representative of our religious beliefs … and now what do we do?”
“I just hope and pray that they can find strength with each other and lean on each other for emotional support,” he said.
The name of Bates' church will be forever associated with this crime, Kinsman said. “It’s going to be hard, but I hope and pray in time they’ll find some emotional healing and be able to move on," he said.