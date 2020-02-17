Nashua police are working with Massachusetts authorities investigating a pair of carjackings and a fatal shooting during an encounter with police at a gas station south of the New Hampshire state line.
Lt. Dan Mederos of the Nashua Police Department said an employee at Tully BMW was wounded in a struggle with a man who was wielding a knife when he stole a BMW from the lot on Sunday evening. According to Mederos, the employee was one of three men who worked at the dealership and tried to stop the man from taking the BMW SUV.
Although Massachusetts authorities said the employee was stabbed, Mederos said the man’s wound was “superficial” and did not require medical treatment. The other two employees at the dealership were not injured, Mederos said.
Details of the two carjackings and shooting death at a gas station in Byfield, Mass., were still emerging Monday morning.
“We’re still working in conjunction with Massachusetts authorities to try and figure out what transpired before and after the events at Tully,” Mederos said.
Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Nashua and state police were notified a red Subaru involved in a reported carjacking earlier in the day in Lowell had been tracked to the area of Freshwater Court in the Gate City using an app in the vehicle.
Police converged on the area, but were unable to locate the car.
Around 5:40 p.m., police received a report of carjacking at Tulley BMW of Nashua at 147 Daniel Webster Highway; someone had stolen a car from the lot at knifepoint.
Police reported the vehicle, a black BMW X5 SUV with white dealer plates, was last seen getting on the Everett Turnpike northbound. According to police, the description of the person who took the SUV matched the description of the Lowell carjacker.
Nashua police reported finding a red Subaru stolen out of Lowell parked in the Tulley lot near vehicles for sale.
Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Massachusetts State Police said a trooper located a BMW matching the description of the one stolen out of Nashua at a gas station in Byfield, Mass.
“When officers approached the suspect in the vicinity of Prime Gas Station on Central Street in Byfield, a weapon or weapons were discharged,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
Police radio transmissions from the scene describe a white male matching the description of the Nashua carjacking suspect being shot in the right shoulder. Officers were administering CPR to the man, identified Monday by the Essex (Mass.) County Attorney as Thomas Murray, 31, of Dracut, Mass.,
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said a knife was found inside the BMW, and that investigators remained on scene processing evidence. He said investigators believe “three or four” thefts and carjackings may be connected to the Nashua incident.
According to police, the man was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport. A spokesman for Blodgett’s office confirmed Murray later died of his injuries.
Initial reports indicate that no police officers were injured.
The red Subaru was reported stolen in Lowell, Mass., around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a victim went inside looking for help, saying a carjacker opened the car door and told the victim to get out. The victim was holding onto a purse and while exiting the vehicle, the carjacker grabbed it and wrestled it away during a struggle, police said.
Lowell police said the carjacker was last seen on Route 3 north.