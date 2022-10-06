Nashua mug shots, Oct. 6, 2022

Top row, left to right, Francisco Velez, Christopher Foster and Paul Brogna. Bottom row, left to right, Keith Lacasse and Richard Sullivan.

Nashua police arrested five New Hampshire men this week — two from Nashua, two from Manchester, and one from Laconia — on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The arrests were made Tuesday and Wednesday and were part of a joint operation with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, United States Marshal Service and Homeland Security Investigations, Nashua police said in a release.