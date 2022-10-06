Nashua police arrested five New Hampshire men this week — two from Nashua, two from Manchester, and one from Laconia — on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.
The arrests were made Tuesday and Wednesday and were part of a joint operation with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, United States Marshal Service and Homeland Security Investigations, Nashua police said in a release.
The five men were identified by police as: Francisco Velez, 34, of Nashua, Christopher Foster, 44, of Manchester, Paul Brogna, 29, of Laconia, Keith Lacasse, 51, of Manchester and Richard Sullivan, 80, of Nashua.
Velez was charged with three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. In July 2020, Nashua police received information Velez was involved in the sexual exploitation of children via the internet. Members of the Special Investigations Division and Cyber Crimes against Children Unit furthered the investigation and an arrest warrant was issued for Velez.
Velez was arrested on Tuesday and released on personal recognizance bail. He will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on a future date.
Christopher Foster, 44, of 1 Blackberry Way, Manchester, was charged with computer pornography prohibited.
In June 2022, members of the Cyber Crimes against Children Unit identified Foster as an individual allegedly involved in the sexual exploitation of children via the internet. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Foster and he was arrested Tuesday.
Foster was held on preventive detention and was arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Wednesday.
Brogna, 29, of 180 Union St., Laconia, was charged with indecent exposure and lewdness.
Brogna was arrested Wednesday, held on $540 cash bail and was arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Thursday.
Lacasse, 51, of 233 Prospect St., Manchester, was charged with seven counts of duty to report, subsequent offense. Lacasse has a duty to register as a tier III sexual offender in New Hampshire due to a 2001 conviction in Hillsborough County Superior Court South for two counts of attempted sexual assault and a 2005 conviction in Hillsborough County Superior Court South for certain uses of computer services prohibited.
Lacasse was arrested Wednesday. He was held without bail and was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court South Thursday.
Sullivan, 80, of 54 Cypress Lane, Nashua, was charged with duty to inform. Police said he has a duty to register as a tier III sexual offender in New Hampshire due to a 1995 conviction of sodomy and deviate sexual assault in the Circuit Court of St. Charles, Missouri.
Sullivan was arrested Wednesday and released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on a future date.