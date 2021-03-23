An arrest has been made six weeks after a city man brandished a gun during an altercation at a local bar.
Police say Anthony Clark, 24, with no fixed address, was engaged in the incident around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Nashua Garden, 121 Main St.
Clark allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened an individual at the bar, according to a news release.
A warrant was issued for his arrest after police learned that Clark was a felon and prohibited from possessing any deadly weapons, police said in a statement.
He was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of committing a crime while being a felon. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.
Clark refused bail and was set to be arraigned Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call the crime line at 589-1665.
Clark was also arrested Monday in Merrimack and charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a narcotic drug with intent to distribute.