Nashua police identify victim in Friday stabbing Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago Police identified the victim in a Friday fatal stabbing as Julie Graichen, 34.The state's chief medical examiner ruled Graichen's death was homicide. Police were called to a Kinsley Street residence at 5:20 p.m. Friday and found Graichen.The investigation is ongoing. The Attorney General's Office said the stabbing is unrelated to the earlier fatal shooting.Police ask that anyone with any information about the stabbing should call Nashua Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.