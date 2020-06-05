The investigation was initiated after two Nashua police officers were recorded arresting a man nearly three weeks ago in the area of Kinsley Street.
Nashua Police Chief Mike Carignan said he became aware of the video last Wednesday morning and had someone from the department speak to the person who posted the video, Cole McCloud.
The 21-second video clip posted by McCloud shows two city police officers taking a man into custody. Nashua PD did not release the suspect's name.
The suspect appears to be trying to flee police when one of the two officers tackles him to the ground.
The suspect is seen lying on his stomach with both his hands covering his head while the officer straddles his back. What's difficult to determine in the video -- which was recorded from an upper level in the building across the street -- is whether the officer is striking the suspect's face or hand before he grabs the man's hand to put it behind his back.
“My initial thoughts were that this is a very difficult time for a video like this to come out given the tension across the country. However, in any arrest there are always other factors, other witnesses and other circumstances, as well as the time before and after the video,” Carignan said. “It is important for an impartial investigation that all of those things be considered and be investigated.”
The suspect in the incident is white.
“We are going to investigate no matter who is involved,” Carignan said.
Alexis McDonough, who lives in the house shown in the video, was watching the incident from her window.
According to McDonough, police had responded to an incident across the street when the suspect in the video, who she said was highly intoxicated, approached authorities and began talking with them.
She said the police asked the man to move along, at which point the suspect told police to “shut the (expletive) up.” He then allegedly ripped his shirt off and took a swing at one of the police officers, who ducked and was not hit, McDonough said.
The officer then pepper-sprayed the suspect, who tried to flee.
Even though the man allegedly attempted to assault a police officer and resist arrest, McDonough said she did not believe that much force was necessary to detain him.
Carignan said it is premature to comment on what appears to be taking place in the video. He said both officers in the video are still on the force and will be throughout the investigation. The arrest report was not available Friday.
People who viewed the video online had varying perceptions of what took place.
“Looks like he hit him in the shoulder. His hands are covering his face,” wrote Christina Curran. Others thought the officer pushed the suspect’s head the other way in order to gain access to his hands so that he could be cuffed.
“Listen to the video. He’s crying. It was disturbing to watch this,” said McCloud, who believes the officer punched the man in the head.
Carignan said the department has policies for conducting these types of investigations.
He acknowledged the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in Minneapolis police custody had raised public interest.
“We are open to listen, and we are open to improve,” he said, noting that people are upset and need to mourn the death of Floyd.
On Friday, Carrignan wrote a letter to Nashua citizens addressing a series of questions about the department’s use of force that were prompted by Floyd's death.
“It is my hope that by proactively providing the following answers to these questions that the citizens of Nashua will have confidence that its police department is following law enforcement’s best practices involving the use of force and the overall treatment of the citizens we deal with,” he wrote.
The letter went on to say that city police are never authorized to use excessive force and that the department's policy is to avoid using any force whenever practical. He wrote that all use of force must be documented on a report that is reviewed by superiors.