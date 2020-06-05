Nashua police have opened an internal affairs investigation into possible excessive use of force by a city police officer.
The investigation was initiated after a resident posted a video on social media showing two Nashua police officers arresting a man nearly three weeks ago in the area of Kinsley Street.
Nashua Police Chief Mike Carignan said he became aware of the video last Wednesday morning and had someone from the department speak to the person who posted the video, Cole McCloud.
The 21-second video clip posted by McCloud shows two city police officers taking a man into custody. Nashua PD did not release the suspect’s name.
The suspect appears to be trying to flee police when one of the two officers tackles him to the ground.
The suspect is seen lying on his stomach with both his hands covering his head while the officer straddles his back. What’s difficult to determine in the video — which was recorded from an upper level in the building across the street — is whether the officer is striking the suspect’s face or hand before he grabs the man’s hand to put it behind his back.
“My initial thoughts were that this is a very difficult time for a video like this to come out given the tension across the country. However, in any arrest there are always other factors, other witnesses and other circumstances, as well as the time before and after the video,” Carignan said. “It is important for an impartial investigation that all of those things be considered and be investigated.”
The suspect in the incident is white.
“We are going to investigate no matter who is involved,” Carignan said.