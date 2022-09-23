Nashua police: Man exposed himself to teen girls in city park Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nashua police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been accosting teenage girls in a city park.Police have added patrols to the area of Mine Falls Park, where the incidents occurred.According to a news release, police received reports on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons that a man was speaking to and exposing himself to girls in the park area.The man was described as white, average height and thin build, possibly with facial hair. He was wearing a red or orange jacket or sweatshirt.Nashua police can be reached at 603-594-3500. Anonymous tips can be provided to Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY U.S. drops charges against Mass. judge targeted by Trump administration Trump says presidents can declassify docs 'even by thinking about it' +2 WaPo Analysis: A thorough rebuke of Judge Aileen Cannon's pro-Trump order U.S. urges appeals court to block Trump from reviewing classified records NH woman arrested for alleged unlicensed practice of naturopathy Trump, adult children sued by New York attorney general for fraud +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police work to identify victims caught on cameras allegedly hidden in bathrooms by NH man Northfield dad told police he feared for family's safety 12 days before their murder Video appears to undercut Trump elector's account of alleged voting-data breach in Georgia Lebanon man charged in child victimization cyber sting City man arrested in connection with June shooting of pregnant woman in Manchester John Stark students accused of Civil Rights Act violation for threatening graffiti East Kingston man arrested after 3-car crash Bodycam video shows how fatal shooting by Las Vegas police officer unfolded Police arrest 5 Boston climate protesters, seize 4 ‘sleeping dragon’ barrel devices Valley Cemetery sexual assault trial to begin Tuesday Request News Coverage