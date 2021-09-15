When Nashua police answered a call at a Spit Brook Road shopping plaza on Monday, William Newman was still demanding $200 in cash from a driver whose car he allegedly illegally booted.
Newman, 22, is accused of orchestrating a scam in which he hired employees under the name of a fake company and told them to affix the immobilizing clamp to the wheels of parked vehicles, then demand cash from the owners to unlock them.
“It is not the most well thought-out plan,” Lt. Pat Hannon said Wednesday.
The Nashua man is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and theft by extortion.
A 19-year-old woman who asked that her name not be used said she was the person who had her car booted on Monday at the plaza at 8 Spit Brook Road.
The woman, who works with special needs clients and was driving them to a boxing class, said she had parked in front of a local butcher shop like she always does and walked her clients into the nearby boxing studio.
A few minutes later, she noticed a bright orange placard on the windshield of her car — and the boot.
The placard, with phrasing similar to a spam email, read: “Warning. Do not move this vehicle a immobilization device (boot) has been locked on this vehicle … This vehicle has been immobilized for noncompliance with posted signs within property boundaries. No in compliance with the pavement markings.”
“I was really scared, but I kind of knew everything seemed fake,” said the woman, who confronted a man demanding $200 cash to remove the boot. “It was clearly a scam. The whole thing was just crazy.”
She repeatedly told the man, later identified by police as Newman, to remove the boot, but said he would not oblige.
“I told him to his face that I was not paying him for anything,” she said, adding officers were quickly on the scene and questioning him. She believes someone working at the plaza called police.
The yellow warning sign placed under her windshield wiper bore the name of New England Parking Solutions.
“It is not a legitimate business,” Hannon said.
Newman told authorities that he was hired by the property managers of the shopping plaza to monitor parking. Hannon said that was not the case.
“He had no right to be there and no right to be doing what he did,” Hannon said.
Newman was arrested and released on $750 cash bail, according to police.
There have been cases of illegal parking boot scams in other areas of the country, including Austin, Texas, Charlotte, N.C., and Atlanta, Ga., according to news reports.