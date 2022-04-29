Timothy Duffy

Nashua police are searching for Timothy Duffy.

 Courtesy Nashua Police Department

Nashua police are searching for a vulnerable adult reported missing Friday evening. 

Timothy Duffy, 40, is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and black pants.

According to Nashua police, Duffy's family last saw him around 6 p.m., and reported him missing at 7 p.m. Friday.

Police are searching for Duffy with dogs and a drone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500..