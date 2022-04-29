Nashua police search for missing man Staff report Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Nashua police are searching for Timothy Duffy. Courtesy Nashua Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nashua police are searching for a vulnerable adult reported missing Friday evening. Timothy Duffy, 40, is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and black pants.According to Nashua police, Duffy's family last saw him around 6 p.m., and reported him missing at 7 p.m. Friday.Police are searching for Duffy with dogs and a drone.Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Family of murdered Salem girl grateful for arrest +2 Could legal sports betting in Mass. take a bite out of NH revenue? Hooksett man arrested after three-hour standoff Nashua police search for missing man Ex-corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. will return to Massachusetts to face murder charge in 1988 killing of 11-year-old Salem girl Islamic State member who murdered James Foley sentenced to life +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Concord couple found shot to death, police warn public to be 'vigilant' Barnstead man gets 10-20 years in prison for shooting dump truck driver Alabama man arrested in 1988 murder of 11-year-old Salem girl At start of Hells Angels RICO trial, feds claim they infiltrated biker gang, defense slams ‘unholy alliance’ of shady informants Concord couple found shot to death, police warn public to be 'vigilant' 12 men arrested, 9.5 pounds of fentanyl seized after investigation, raids in Salem and Lawrence, Mass. Autopsies Thursday after 'suspicious deaths' in Gorham Notary public agrees to resign, pay $2,000 following investigation by AG Two suspicious deaths reported in Gorham Epping man charged with giving false information to police during YDC investigation Request News Coverage