Nashua police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a spree of “high-value thefts” from a local Costco store late last year.
Nashua detectives are looking for a man identified as James G. Martin, 36, following a string of thefts from the Costco store at 311 Daniel Webster Highway in November and December, 2022.
Detectives applied for and were granted a warrant for Martin’s arrest, charging him with theft by unauthorized taking, a felony.
At the time of each theft, police say Martin was on bail for a previous theft offense committed in Manchester, violating the conditions of his bail. Martin was actively on probation stemming from another previous theft-related incident during the alleged crime spree, police said.
Martin is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, having partially gray hair and green eyes.
Police say he has ties to New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and is known to operate a four-door, white Ford Fusion.
Martin is wanted by the Nashua Police Department. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3550.
Police say warn do not approach or attempt to apprehend Martin. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Nashua Police Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.