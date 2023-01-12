Nashua police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a spree of “high-value thefts” from a local Costco store late last year.

Nashua detectives are looking for a man identified as James G. Martin, 36, following a string of thefts from the Costco store at 311 Daniel Webster Highway in November and December, 2022.

JamesMartinmugs1.jpg

JAMES MARTIN
JamesMartincars.jpg

James Martin's white Ford Fusion