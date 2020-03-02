NASHUA - A registered sex offender was arrested Monday after Nashua police say he opened an account on a popular dating app and failed to notify them.
According to Nashua police, around 10:40 a.m. Monday officers arrested David Dion, 40, of Nashua on two counts of registration of online identifiers.
According to police, on Jan. 30 detectives from Nashua’s Special Investigation Division received information that Dion had created an account on the Plenty of Fish dating app, along with a new email address, without informing the Nashua police department.
Dion is a registered sex offender in New Hampshire and is required to contact Nashua police within five business days of any changes to his sex offender registry form. Dion was convicted of illegal computer use in Nashua in 2009 and is required to register as a "Tier II" sex offender the remainder of his life.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Dion charging him with registration of online identifiers, a Class B felony punishable by up to seven years imprisonment.
Dion was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough Superior Court-South on March 12.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 589-1665.