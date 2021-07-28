State Rep. Stacie Laughton of Nashua says her arrest Tuesday for allegedly reporting false emergencies to 911 is a huge misunderstanding, and she claims to be the victim of swatting.
“I deny the charges and I will be fighting them,” Laughton, 37, said Wednesday.
She was arrested on Tuesday by the Nashua Police Department and charged with seven counts of penalty for false information, all misdemeanor offenses.
According to police, they have responded to Laughton’s residence at 80 Elm St., Apt. 1, several times since May after text messages were sent to New Hampshire’s E-911 center from that location.
The messages, police said in a release, were sent “from a telephone number associated with Laughton,” and during each response police determined there was no emergency.
“This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected,” police said in a statement.
Laughton said Wednesday she is confused about the charges and believes the situation is a misunderstanding. The phone attached to the alleged 911 text messages belongs to a deceased former roommate, according to Laughton, who acknowledges that the phone’s account is in her name.
Laughton, the state’s first openly transgender legislator, says she will occasionally use the phone for her podcast, Going Live with Stacie Laughton, but it is usually turned off at night or when not in use.
She says police have arrived at her apartment, which she shares with two other individuals, in the middle of the night after allegedly receiving emergency text messages from her deceased roommate’s phone that is turned off.
Laughton believes she is the victim of swatting, which is when a prank call is made to emergency services in an effort to bring police attention to a certain location.
She has been released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned Aug. 31 at the 9th Circuit Court, Nashua District Division.
In the meantime, police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department’s crimeline at 603-589-1665. If convicted, she could face up to one year in jail for each offense.
Laughton, who was reelected to the House in November 2020, also serves as a city selectman. She has a criminal background that dates to 2008 when she pleaded guilty to charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, conspiracy to commit identity fraud and falsifying physical evidence. And, in 2015, Laughton was sentenced to a suspended six-month jail term for reporting a bomb threat at a local hospital and voluntarily admitted herself to a mental health and addiction treatment facility in Vermont.