A Nashua woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a pedestrian this past November in the Gate City.
Police have charged Tamara Abukhalaf, 20, of 103 Ash St., apt. 3, with a felony count of conduct after an accident.
According to a news release, a pedestrian suffered serious injuries when they were allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by Abukhalaf around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 on East Hollis Street in the area of Nashua House of Pizza.
“The involved vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision,” police said in a statement, adding an investigation determined that Abukhalaf was the driver allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run.
If convicted, she could face up to seven years in prison, according to a news release. Abukhalaf was released on personal recognizance bail and will soon be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.