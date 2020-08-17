MERRIMACK -- A Nashua woman who was caught driving a heavily-damaged vehicle covered in vomit faces drunken driving and assault charges, after officials say she kicked two police officers after being taken into custody early Saturday in Merrimack.
Kelsi Cora, 21, of Nashua, is facing charges of operating under the influence, resisting arrest, simple assault, assault on a police officer, operating without a valid license, conduct after an accident, and criminal mischief, Merrimack police said in a statement.
According to police, an officer patrolling Daniel Webster Highway around 2 a.m. Saturday stopped a heavily-damaged vehicle driving on a rim with sparks coming from underneath it.
While speaking with Cora, the officer reported noticing signs of alcohol impairment and fresh vomit throughout the inside of her car.
According to police, Cora allegedly resisted arrest and kicked an officer in the stomach before kicking a second officer in the arm at Merrimack police headquarters.
Police said a subsequent investigation revealed Cora crashed her car on the Everett Turnpike near Exit 11 and drove away prior to being stopped.
Cora is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack District Court on September 21.
She was released on personal recognizance.