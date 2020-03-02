A Nashua woman has been indicted on a negligent homicide charge following a fatal accident that killed a Manchester pastor last October.
A Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury has indicted Sarah E. Shaw, 36, of 947 Blossom St., on felony charges of negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated for the Oct. 19, 2019, incident.
According to newly filed court documents, Shaw allegedly had a blood alcohol content of more than .08% when she was traveling north on the F.E. Everett Turnpike around 11:45 p.m.; she is accused of striking Osman Konda, 53, of Nashua, with her vehicle.
State police said in an earlier statement that Konda, who was standing outside his disabled vehicle when he was hit, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Court records state that Konda was attending to his vehicle in the breakdown lane of the turnpike at the time of the collision.
Konda, the father of three children, was the co-pastor of the Sudanese Evangelical Covenant Church in Manchester at the time of his death; he also worked as a machine operator for DiaCom Corporation in Amherst, according to his obituary.
If convicted of negligent homicide, Shaw could face up to 15 years in prison. If convicted of aggravated driving while intoxicated, Shaw could face up to seven years in prison, say court documents.
Her next court appearance, which will consist of a trial management conference, is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, according to a court clerk.