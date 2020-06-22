A Nashua woman has been arrested after her dog allegedly bit a person at a Merrimack dog park and she refused to quarantine the animal, who was not up to date on its rabies vaccinations, police said.
Samantha St. Onge, 35, of 233 Stonebridge Drive, has been charged with obstructing government administration and impoundment of dog rabies suspects for the Feb. 16 incident at the Merrimack dog park located within Wasserman Park.
Police responded to the park for a report of an altercation between two dogs, according to a release. While trying to break up the altercation, the owner of one of the dogs sustained “serious injuries to a hand as a result of a bite,” police said in a statement.
The dog was not up to date on its rabies vaccinations, and the owner, St. Onge, allegedly refused to quarantine the animal as required by law, even though police made several requests.
She was arrested on Sunday and released on personal recognizance bail. A court date has been set for July 27.