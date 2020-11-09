A 41-year-old Nashua woman faces a felony charge after police said she stole "a significant amount of cash and jewelry."
Police charged Melissa Pendlebury of 35 B Harvard St. Friday with burglary. The theft goes back to March 15, police said in a news release.
"Information was later received that Pendlebury was involved," the news release states.
Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Division investigated and an arrest warrant was issued for Pendlebury. The Hudson Police Department also had an active arrest warrant for Pendlebury, charging her with abandoning a vehicle, a violation-level offense.
A Class A felony is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment. Pendlebury was released on personal recognizance bail with an arraignment date to be determined.
The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with information about the incident to contact the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.