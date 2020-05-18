CONCORD — A Nashua woman who as a teen took part in the murder of her mother is asking the Executive Council Wednesday to hold a hearing on a bid to commute her sentence 37½-year sentence.
Nicole Kasinskas, 32, pleaded guilty in 2005 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Jeanne Dominico.
She testified against her former boyfriend, William Sullivan, who on Aug. 6, 2003 brutally beat Dominico with a baseball bat and then stabbed her 40 times. At the time, Dominico's daughter, Nicole, was at a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store, prosecutors said.
Sullivan was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
Kasinskas admitted she arrived soon after the murder and stepped over her mother’s body to fetch a cloth to help clean up the blood.
Prosecutors said the teens killed Dominico because she refused to let the two teenagers live together.
"William Sullivan may be a psychopath, but there's one thing that's very clear to me in this case — the murder of your mother wouldn't have happened without your complicity," Judge William Groff told Kasinskas when he sentenced her in September 2005.
The Executive Council rarely grants a hearing on these requests. At times in the past, Gov. Chris Sununu has told councilors he would use his authority to block such a hearing.
N. William Delker, the senior attorney general who prosecuted Kasinskas’ case, said she had 2 1/2 years taken off her sentence for advancing her education. Terms of her guilty plea allow her to seek more time off after serving two-thirds of her sentence, which would be in 2031.
Delker is now a superior court judge.
During a 2018 prison interview, Kasinskas said she loved her mother but that their relationship became strained after her parents divorced when she was 11.
She began a relationship, mostly online, with Sullivan when she was 14 and said he was “emotionally abusive.”
“He killed my mom, and I was a part of it. I was not physically there, but I knew and I helped him,” Kasinskas said. “Mentally and emotionally I don’t think I was fully there; I don’t think I was getting it.”
Kasinskas said she was making the best of life behind bars.
“This is my life now, and I want to live it. I am happy a lot and just prefer it that way. I don’t want to get lost in the sadness of it,” Kasinskas said. “Maybe if someone had tried harder to reach out it could have been different.”