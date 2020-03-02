Motor oil was allegedly used by a Nashua resident who is accused of intentionally setting a fire this past fall inside her apartment building, according to newly filed court documents.
Doris Ricard, 49, of 56 Tyler St., apartment 501, has been indicted on felony charges of arson and reckless conduct for the Nov. 8, 2019, fire. If convicted of arson, Ricard could face up to 15 years in prison, according to court records.
The charges also accuse Ricard of placing other residents in danger of serious bodily injury when she allegedly started the fire on the fifth floor of the eight-story apartment building.
“Ricard poured motor oil throughout her apartment and lit a pillow on fire knowing that the building was an occupied structure,” state the indictments from a Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury.
Fire crews responded to the blaze shortly before 6 p.m. the day of the fire, arriving to find heavy smoke coming from the fifth floor; the fire was knocked down within minutes, fire officials said earlier. At the scene, first responders received information that Ricard had intentionally set the fire inside her apartment, police said earlier.
No one was injured in the blaze, and Ricard was arrested on site and held on preventative detention, according to authorities.
The fire was investigated by city detectives, the police department’s criminal investigation division and the city fire marshal’s office.
Ricard will be back in court on April 8 for a status conference hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, according to a court clerk.
The building is owned by the Nashua Housing Authority, according to online assessment records, which indicate that the high-rise apartment building constructed in 1975 measures about 72,000 square feet and was previously assessed at more than $6 million.