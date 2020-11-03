A Nashua woman wanted by police for identity fraud was arrested on Halloween at an Apple Store in Massachusetts after police say she tried to pick up an order for over $2,000 in merchandise using a stolen credit card.
Mariia Leontieva, 24, of Nashua, was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges including receiving stolen property over $1,200, identity fraud, larceny over $1,200, and possession of a false Registry of Motor Vehicles document, according to a release from the Tewksbury, Mass., police department.
According to police, Leontieva also had an active warrant out of Wrentham District Court in Wrentham, Mass., for identity fraud and attempt to commit a crime.
According to police, a Tewksbury, Mass., resident contacted police over the weekend to report their identity had been stolen and a fraudulent charge was made on one of their credit card.
The victim told police over $2,000 in merchandise was ordered at an Apple Store at 100 Cambridge Side Place, Cambridge, Mass., and scheduled for pickup on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Tewksbury and Cambridge police set up surveillance at the store. Around 2 p.m. Saturday police reported seeing Leontieva arrive at the store and pick up the order that had been placed using the victim’s credit card.
Leontieva was arrested by police, who reported finding a fake Massachusetts ID on her person with the victim’s information on it.