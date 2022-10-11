WASHINGTON -- The National Archives, the federal agency responsible for preserving U.S. government records, on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that his predecessors had retained "millions" of White House documents.

Trump faces a criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into whether he illegally retained documents from the White House when he left office in January 2021 and whether he tried to obstruct the probe. The FBI seized roughly 11,000 documents during a court-approved search at his Florida home on Aug. 8, including 100 marked as classified.