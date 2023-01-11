230112-news-bedfordpolice-04

Records clerk Cristina Catano organizes the signs as Bedford police employees demonstrate outside the town council meeting Wednesday to call attention to their lack of a contract.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

A union representing Bedford police employees has accused Police Chief John Bryfonski of stonewalling and bringing an adversarial tone to negotiations, following the collapse of talks last month.

Members of the Bedford Police Union gathered outside Bedford community television studios Wednesday evening, the 11th day they will be working under an expired contract.