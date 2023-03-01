New England neo-Nazi leader Christopher Hood is running into early obstacles finding a New Hampshire-based attorney to represent him in a lawsuit brought by the state’s attorney general, John Formella, that alleges violations of the state’s civil rights laws.
Hood outlined his difficulties in a Wednesday morning court proceeding, where Rockingham Superior Court Judge David Ruoff said the leader of NSC-131 — the Nationalist Social Club — needed to find a local attorney in order to admit his Boston-based lawyers pursuant to court rules.
But Attorney William Gens, who is part of the Boston-based practice Gens & Stanton, countered that there are exceptions to the rule in extraordinary circumstances, which he said his client faces.
“I would submit that if that exception were ever to apply, it’s when the entire New Hampshire Bar is dropping the ball and no one will stand up,” he told reporters after the court hearing. “Because it results in a due process problem — people can’t have a lawyer and have to fend for themselves, including somebody who’s in jail.”
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella filed civil charges against Hood, his neo-Nazi group, and alleged member Leo Anthony Cullinan, who is currently being held at Valley Street Jail in Manchester. The lawsuit accuses them of violating the state’s civil rights laws when the group hung a banner featuring racial slurs over a Portsmouth overpass last year.
It comes as communities along the New Hampshire coastline are experiencing an uptick in anti-Semitic and racially charged acts, like a recent incident where an individual defaced a number of businesses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with hate graffiti.
Formella handed the case to Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke and Attorney Brandon Chase, both of whom appeared in court Wednesday. The state is seeking $5,000 in civil fines against both Cullinan and Hood in response to a two-count complaint that also asks a judge to order an injunction against the two men and NSC-131.
Judge Ruoff did not make a ruling on the injunction Wednesday, and a more lengthy court hearing on that motion and efforts by Hood and Cullinan to dismiss the case could come as early as late spring or early summer.
But for the moment, Hood and Cullinan pressed Ruoff to allow Gens and Attorney Patrick Daubert of Hyannis-based Daubert Law to represent them.
Lawyers who are not licensed to practice in New Hampshire but want to represent someone must find a local attorney to, in essence, sponsor them, said New Hampshire Bar Association Executive Director George Moore said.
The idea, he said, is that an out-of-state attorney cannot be held responsible in New Hampshire if they break rules, but a local attorney sponsoring them can.
And a judge not allowing an out-of-state attorney to practice in New Hampshire without a local sponsor is common, Moore said. Exceptions to that rule are rare.
“It tends to be rare, but I think it’s within the judge’s discretion,” Moore said.
During the court hearing, Hood and Cullinan, who was cuffed and garbed in an orange jumpsuit, sat next to each other, and argued with Judge Ruoff that the Boston attorneys are their only option for legal counsel because no one in New Hampshire is willing to represent them.
Judge Ruoff said he does not allow “extra-territorial lawyers to appear without local counsel, ever.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever waived that requirement,” he said. “I’m not sure the Supreme Court allows for a waiver because the word ‘shall’ appears in the rule. So I construe that as me not being able to waive that portion of the rule because the Supreme Court has announced that it has to happen. The Supreme Court can waive that rule, but I don’t think I can.”
It has nothing to do with the case, the defendants or allegations, Judge Ruoff said.
“It just means you’ve got to get a local lawyer,” he said.
Hood argued the rule in question does not mention “anything about local counsel.”
“Because I have that in front of me and it doesn’t mention that,” he said.
Judge Ruoff countered that there is “no provision for waiver, except for rule one, which allows me to waive any rules for cause.”
“But there’s a pinhole expectation that says unless the Supreme Court uses the word shall, and they’re the ones that set the court rules,” he said, before telling Hood that he did not want to use the entirety of Wednesday’s hearing to argue the point.
Cullinan said rights that exist for civil litigants in the “Constitutional realm, those are being denied for me.”
“I am not seeking appointed counsel,” he said. “I have retained counsel from out of state in light of the fact that this is a controversial issue. In light of the fact that no member of the New Hampshire Bar is willing to step up and be local counsel, I am effectively being denied local counsel. We have tried to find local counsel and they will not represent.”
The New Hampshire Bar Association offers a service that connects people in need of legal representation with attorneys, but it is up to the lawyers to decide whether they want to take on the case.
“A lot of firms would have a real problem, I’m sure, voluntarily signing on to be local counsel to a group like this, or an individual like this, where they’re going to get associated with that type of group,” said Moore, the executive director of the association. “And that’s not good for business, usually.”
Gens said Hood and Cullinan also reached out to ACLU New Hampshire, which he said declined an invitation to represent the duo in what Gens is describing as an issue of “free speech.”
A spokesperson for ACLU New Hampshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Daubert said most lawyers declined an invitation to represent the two men because “they don’t want to pollute [their practice] with a potential reputational headache.”
Asked why they decided to take the case in light of their clients’ backgrounds and reputations, Gens said “for two reasons.”
“One I believe in free speech, and the second is because no one else would and that was intolerable to me,” he said.
Daubert added, “same reasons for me.”
Locke pushed back on claims that the case against Hood, Cullinan, and NSC-131 was about free speech, arguing using the First Amendment is “a red herring” and the real “issue here is trespass.”
“The Civil Rights Act prohibits certain unlawful conduct motivated by race, religion, sexual orientation and other protected characteristics,” he said. “It’s when you’ve committed an unlawful act, such as a trespass or threat of violence, or vandalism, that’s what gives rise to the Civil Rights Act violation.”
In a statement released over the court hearing through an attorney, Hood said no lawyer “was willing to weather the storm of cancel-culture public opinion and appear on my behalf in this case.”
“I am confident that the court will agree and dismiss the Attorney General’s politically motivated virtue signaling complaint against me, the Nationalist Social Club, and my co-defendant, Leo Cullinan,” the neo-Nazi leader said in a statement.
