NASHUA — New details have been released about a Hudson man who allegedly threatened his parents with a hatchet in October.
A Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury has indicted Ryan Flannery, 24, of 50B Pine Road, on two felony charges in connection with the Oct. 18 incident. Flannery’s father and stepmother contacted authorities around 2 a.m., telling police they had barricaded themselves in a room because Flannery was allegedly threatening them.
According to newly filed court records, Flannery is accused of breaking into his father’s home during the early morning hours with the intention of committing domestic violence.
Although Flannery was arrested and initially charged with criminal threatening and criminal mischief, he has since been indicted on a felony charge of burglary and a domestic violence felony charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
