New Durham man arrested in Farmington after series of break-ins

A New Durham man was charged with robbery, resisting arrest, being a felon in possession of a firearm, breach of bail and possession of stolen property after he was arrested by police in Farmington.
Shawn Hartford, 33, allegedly entered homes, sheds, garages and got into unlocked cars in the area of Skyview Drive in Farmington. He is also accused of stealing a vehicle in Rochester.
On Monday morning, a citizen with knowledge of the situation called Farmington police when they saw Hartford. After a short foot pursuit, officers from Farmington and the Strafford County Sherriff’s Office found Hartford trying to hide in a shed on Lone Star Avenue.
Farmington police continue to investigate thefts and burglaries of area homes on Sunday and Monday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Off. Julian Guidry at 755-2731.