A man who police said punched a security officer at Frisbie Memorial Hospital is being held in jail after refusing bail.
The victim was punched in the face and suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding after hitting his head on the pavement of the parking lot during the assault, according to a police affidavit.
Around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Rochester police responded to Frisbie, where they found the security guard unresponsive.
He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Police say Tyler Thurston, 29, of New Durham, was at the scene when officers arrived.
Thurston had blood on his right hand, according to an affidavit.
Thurston was arrested for second-degree assault and transported to Strafford County House of Corrections.
While at the jail, Thurston refused bail verbally and refused to sign the refusal form, according to the affidavit.
After Thurston’s arraignment on Monday, he remained held at the jail in preventive detention.
If convicted of the Class B felony, Thurston could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.
A telephonic hearing is scheduled for March 15, according to a case summary.