A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police said he robbed a bank in Shrewsbury.
The robbery happened at the TD Bank at 200 Boston Turnpike just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Shrewsbury police said in a statement released Wednesday.
The suspect, later identified as Stephen Waterman, 53 of Troy, New Hampshire, allegedly passed a note demanding money and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. It does not appear that any weapons were displayed and no one was injured.
About 17 minutes after the robbery was reported, Worcester police detained Waterman on Myrtle Street in Worcester, the statement said. Shrewsbury officers got to Myrtle Street and identified Waterman as the suspect.
Waterman is charged with unarmed robbery.
