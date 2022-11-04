Holmes Hall at Northeastern University

Authorities said a package exploded at Holmes Hall, an academic building at Northeastern University. The building is pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, on the right side of the street with a mural adorning one side. 

 Chris Van Buskirk/MassLive

A former Northeastern University employee accused of staging a bomb a hoax explosion on the institution’s Boston campus pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the alleged stunt during a federal court appearance in Worcester, according to court records.

Law enforcement arrested Jason Duhaime, 45, in his home state of Texas earlier in October after U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollin’s office charged him in connection with allegedly concocting a fake story about a package exploding inside Northeastern’s Holmes Hall. His call to the police set off a massive response and led the university to evacuate multiple buildings.