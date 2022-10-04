A New York couple has been sentenced to state prison in New Hampshire for stealing from an elderly relative with dementia.
Authorities said the pair used nearly $50,000 in stolen funds at casinos and for a family business.
Kile Madsen, 56, and Debora Madsen, 53, both of Potsdam, New York, were convicted in July of theft by unauthorized taking, and conspiracy to commit theft by unauthorized taking, both felonies. A Hillsborough County Superior Court jury found the Madsens guilty of conspiring to steal $49,285 from Kyle Madsen’s elderly father, who had dementia.
Hollis police began investigating the case in August of 2016 after receiving a report of financial crimes against an elderly person. After a lengthy investigation, the case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Last week, the Madsens were each sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison for the theft conviction.
They were also sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison, suspended for 10 years after release from incarceration.
As part of the suspended sentence, the Madsens are barred from acting as fiduciary for any elderly, disabled or impaired adult, and from working or volunteering in caring for such individuals.
Authorities asked anyone with information about elder abuse or financial exploitation to contact local police or the state’s Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 1-800-949-0470.