RUMNEY – While they have not yet been charged with the murder of James and Michelle Butler of Rumney, a Utah couple has been indicted for allegedly burying the Butlers’ bodies on a Texas beach in an effort to impair their availability “as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding….”
Amanda Noverr, 33, and Adam Curtis Williams, 33, were indicted Jan. 17 by a Kleberg County, Texas, grand jury for tampering with evidence, felony theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, with District Attorney John Hubert announcing the indictments at news conference Wednesday.
“We are happy to see forward steps,” by authorities, “and that they are still working hard to build the case,” Deb van Loon, the sister of James Butler, said Thursday.
She added, however, that “Unfortunately, we still don’t know more than this. We can assume, perhaps, that they (authorities) have good reason to keep them in custody with very high bonds.”
James Butler, 48, grew up in Rumney with van Loon and his other sister, Stacey Maddocks, while Michelle Butler, whom he married in 2015, grew up in neighboring Groton. He served 21 years in the U.S. Navy before coming home to be with his mother, who was dying of cancer.
The Butlers, who each had children from previous relationships, embraced the RVing lifestyle and were taking jobs along their route, communicating daily with family back in New Hampshire via social media, van Loon has said.
Having completed a stint doing gate security at an oil rig, the Butlers went incommunicado on Oct. 16 after they had camped at a beach on South Padre Island in Texas. They were headed to Florida to work at a Christmas-tree farm.
On Oct. 21, the Butlers' truck and camper were observed crossing into Mexico and six days later, authorities discovered Michelle’s remains and the next day, those of her husband, in a shallow grave.
The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office said Williams drove the truck and camper into Mexico and that Noverr was his passenger. The couple was originally charged with felony theft of the vehicles and ordered held on $1 million bail each, but the Jan. 17 indictments raised the amount to $1.2 million.
While alleging that both Williams, who, according to Kleberg County court documents available on the Scribd digital library, and Noverr, knew “that an offense had been committed, to-wit: MURDER” which is why they did “intentionally and knowingly conceal two deceased bodies of James Lawrence Butler and Michelle Butler…” neither was charged with stealing either the Butlers’ truck or camper.
In fact, the indictment alleges that Williams on or about Oct. 23, did “unlawfully appropriate, by acquiring or otherwise exercising control over property, to wit: a lawn mower of the value of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 from James Lawrence Butler, the owner thereof, without the effective consent of the owner….”
The charge carries a habitual-felony offender enhancement because Williams had twice been convicted by Utah courts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
While not saying that she was a felon, the Kleberg County indictments allege that both Noverr and Williams are felons in possession of a firearm, specifically a 9mm Kahr Arms pistol that they had in their individual or joint possession.
The family and many friends of James and Michelle Butler gathered on Jan. 11 for a celebration of life at the Covered Bridge Farm Table Restaurant in Campton, with van Loon reporting that “We had a beautiful turnout.”